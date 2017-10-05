Here’s What You Missed at Bravo’s Fourth Annual Real Housewives Awards

It was a night of surprises at Bravo’s fourth annual Real Housewives Awards, where Bravolebrities like Ramona Singer, Shannon Beador, Sonja Morgan, and Joe Gorga dropped in to visit Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen guests Melissa Gorga and Dorinda Medley.

Taking home awards like “Best Style,” “Most Athletic,” “Class Comedian,” “Best Friends” and more, the evening was a dream come true for a Bravo fan. Each time the doorbell rang, another Housewife popped out, ready to accept her win.

Among the winners in 10 categories — which were all voted on by fans — Beador took home “Most Likely to Live in a Mansion,” Medley snagged the “Most Likely to Succeed (in Reading)” (which she celebrated by repeating her iconic “Clip” tagline) and the Gorgas took home “Class of 2017 Prom Queen and King” (Joe accepting the award in a 1970s bright blue tuxedo).

In between awards, the ladies hung out on set and and chatted about each other’s franchises — gasping about the drama happening in the different cities.

“I watch ‘em all!” Beador said. “I love being around these gals ’cause I watch them and they’re all so funny.”

“How can you not watch? We’re all family,” said Singer.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

The New Girl: Monique Samuels (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Most Likely to Succeed (in Reading): Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City)

Most Likely to Live in a Mansion: Shannon Beador (Real Housewives of Orange County)

Best Style: Erika Girardi (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Prom King & Queen: Melissa & Joe Gorga (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Most Athletic: Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County)

Best Friends: Ramona Singer & Sonja Morgan (Real Housewives of New York City)

Most Likely to Never Age: Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Class Comedian: Sonja Morgan (Real Housewives of New York City)

Most Likely to Surprise Everyone at the Reunion: Kim Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

In addition, PEOPLE has a “Real Housewives Awards” exclusive video — where celebrities like 50 Cent, Sean Hayes, Jim Gaffigan and more recount their high school superlatives among a few of everyone’s favorite Bravolebrities.

To find out who was awarded “Most Likely to Trip and Fall at Graduation,” “Best at Twerking,” and “Most Likely to Tell You to Go F— Yourself,” watch the video above.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/tv/2017-real-housewives-awards-winners/

