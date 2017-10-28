Helen Mirren’s New Horror Movie Is Based on a True Story, and the Trailer Is TERRIFYING

Usually Helen Mirren terrifies me with just how good of an actress she is, but in Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, it looks like she’s just plain terrifying. The legendary actress stars in the upcoming horror film, which centers around a real-life haunted house outside of San Francisco, alongside Jason Clarke. Construction on the house built by heiress Sarah Winchester (Mirren) never stopped — builders were there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for decades.

Is it merely the physical manifestation of one woman’s madness, or something more sinister? Doctor Eric Price (Clarke) decides to find out, whether the vengeful ghosts who live there want him to or not. Check out the teaser trailer for Winchester above before it hits theaters on Feb. 2, 2018.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Winchester-House-Ghosts-Built-Trailer-44177884

