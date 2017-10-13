Heidi Klum Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein as He’s Stripped of Executive Producer Credit on Project Runway

Heidi Klum is supporting the “brave women” who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, who is embroiled in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” Klum, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature,” the Project Runway host and judge says.

“I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable,” she concludes.

RELATED: The Harvey Weinstein Scandal: All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Movie Mogul

Klum’s statements come after Weinstein, 65, was stripped of his executive producer credit on the Lifetime reality show competition.

Since Project Runway‘s premiere in 2012, the movie mogul’s former studio, The Weinstein Company, has been co-producing the show along with Bunim-Murray Productions.

A source tells PEOPLE it’s unclear what will happen going forward as TWC owns a majority in Project Runway.

Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman has often appeared on the show as a guest judge since 2012.

“Production is already completed on the next season of Project Runway All Stars with Georgina,” a rep for the reality Lifetime series confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday. “We have yet to determine an airdate.”

WATCH: Ashley Judd and Multiple Women Accuse Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment as He Announces Leave of Absence

Weinstein has since been fired from TWC and Chapman announced she’s leaving him.

On Sunday, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Also on Tuesday, Chapman revealed in a statement to PEOPLE that she had decided to leave Weinstein in the wake of the allegations: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Following the NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.”

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson for the movie mogul has said.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The source said the movie mogul was staying at the five-star hotel (which boasts a spa and golf course) because “he doesn’t want to go a place where he can’t use his cell phone.”

“His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” said another source close to the situation.

Via: http://people.com/tv/heidi-klum-speaks-out-against-harvey-weinstein-as-hes-stripped-of-executive-producer-credit-on-project-runway/

Share

More Celebrity News: