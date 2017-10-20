Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Acting HORRIBLY At Sex Addiction Rehab!
Harvey Weinstein has been in a ton of hot water over the past few weeks due to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him, most recently by actress Lupita Nyong’o. Following said allegations, the disgraced media mogul voluntarily checked into a sex addiction rehab center. However, it has been reported that he is not taking the stint seriously, at all.
