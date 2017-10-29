Halloween Costumes Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Iconic Characters

If you’re hunting for Halloween costume inspiration, why not go way back and get ideas from some horror classics? Director Alfred Hitchcock was the master of big-screen chills, so we’ve gone through his considerable repertoire to bring you costumes inspired by his most iconic characters and films. Click through to find your perfect Hitchcockian costume, that is, if you can handle the suspense, and see all our Halloween costume ideas here.

35961219,25569353,35731853

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Alfred-Hitchcock-Halloween-Costumes-25475257

Share

More Celebrity News: