Hailee Steinfeld Models the Latest Sunglasses Collection from Privé Revaux (and Yes, Every Pair Is Still Under $30!)

One of the most popular sunglasses brands of 2017 is Privé Revaux. Everyone from Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins stepped out wearing a pair, not to mention the affordable price tag (all styles are under $30!). And A-listers aren’t just wearing the label, they started it. Jamie Foxx, Jeremy Piven, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld are the masterminds behind the popular line and they’re continuing to put out new products. Steinfeld fronts the new “Icon” collection, and we have a first look at her in front of the camera on set.

The new collection was designed with the help of celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, and pays homage to iconic stars and their signature shades, including the Jagger, the McQueen and the Jackie O.

To get into focus on set, the face of the new collection she says she didn’t have any modeling tricks up her sleeve, but instead relied on one thing: “I think a good night’s sleep always helps,” Steinfeld tells PeopleStyle.

The star says she’s never had a huge sunglasses collection (she was always afraid of losing them) until she began working with Privé Revaux. Ever since, her stash has grown “exponentially.”

“I love that Privé Revaux figured out a model that supports high quality product at an affordable price point,” she shares. “With the new collection, they have named each of their styles after a different icon so that you can be inspired daily.”

RELATED PHOTOS: New Fashion Finds Our Editors Are Obsessing Over

Get the Look: Hailee Steinfeld’s Rockstar Half-Up Pony

Even though she lends her modeling talents to launch the new collection, she says her favorite style will forever be the Classic. “I love so many of the styles but they remain my go-to pair.”

She says her friends were all “dying” over the Alchemist design from the last collection (which is also Jennifer Loepz’s favorite) but she’s excited to see what they’ll chose next. Our bet is that the Rockstar, the Queen and Grace will go fast.

Which pair is your favorite?

Via: http://people.com/style/hailee-steinfeld-models-prive-revaux-icon-collection/

Share

More Celebrity News: