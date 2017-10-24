Give Yourself a Gift Today, and Watch This Video of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Oct. 19, and while the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer made us emotional with his sweet tribute to his wife, the actress made us LOL with her message for their special day. Jessica posted a video on Instagram of her and Justin dancing in a car under a very pretty and flowery filter. While Justin, who recently confirmed that he’s performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, doesn’t seem into it at first, the end of the video is truly spectacular. “How lucky am I? Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5″ Jessica wrote. We’ve already watched this video an embarrassing number of times, but we don’t have plans on stopping anytime soon. We have a feeling the couple’s son, Silas, would be proud.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jessica-Biel-Instagram-Video-Justin-Timberlake-44172362

