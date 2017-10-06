Get Strong, Defined Arms With This 100-Rep Arm Workout

Ten moves. 10 reps each. Sounds simple enough, but man, your arms will be toast after completing 100 reps without a rest. Modify this workout to fit your ability level by using two- to 10-pound dumbbells. Use the same size dumbbell for all 10 exercises (I used eight-pounders), or switch between lighter and heavier weights depending on the move. If this is still too hard, do five reps for each move instead of 10.

