George H.W. Bush Shares #PuberMe Shots Himself and Barbara on One Condition: ‘No Laughing!’

George and Barbara Bush looked remarkably unawkward in their younger years — even if they might not agree.

The 41st president shared photos of himself and his wife of 72 years on Twitter Thursday to thank late night host Stephen Colbert for his donation to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief.

“Our sincere thanks to @stephenathome for his kind donation to #OneAmericaAppeal. Here are two more for the file. No laughing rule in effect!” Bush, 93, tweeted.

Our sincere thanks to @StephenAtHome for his kind donation to #OneAmericaAppeal. Here are two more for the file. No laughing rule in effect! pic.twitter.com/x5Q8bLFvE8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) October 6, 2017

Bush Sr. need not worry. Shortly after the former president’s post, the Late Show staff tweeted, “No laughing, we promise! Fantastic additions to the #PuberMe honor roll, thank you @GeorgeHWBush!”

No laughing, we promise! Fantastic additions to the #PuberMe honor roll, thank you @GeorgeHWBush! https://t.co/F5tSTGdbrP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 6, 2017

Colbert, 53, teamed up with fellow comedian Nick Kroll to collect #puberme shots to raise money for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. The Stephen Colbert Americone Dream Fund promised to donate $1,000 to the One America Appeal for every celebrity who posted an awkward preteen or teen photo with the hashtags #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief on Twitter. Kroll also promised to match the donations.

The pair revealed on the show Thursday night that donations have now reached $1 million — after Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda helped to put them over the mark.

The One America Appeal has brought together all five living former presidents — Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — to help those affected by recent hurricanes. The group will also come together on Oct. 21 for a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena.

On Thursday, Clinton also shared a decidedly unawkward photo of himself in his teen years for the cause.

“the awkward years — big dreams & even bigger hair,” Clinton tweeted alongside a smiling photo of himself confidently crossing his arms and leaning against a classic red car. “Thank you for helping those in need. #PuertoRicoRelief #OneAmericaAppeal.”

