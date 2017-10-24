George Clooney Admits He’s ‘Afraid of Breaking’ His 4-Month-Old Twins — and Shares Their Latest Milestone!

Though he’s a Hollywood heavyweight and billionaire businessman, George Clooney is proving he’s just like any first-time parent.

The actor, 56, gushed about being a dad to 4-month-old twins Ella and Alexander on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which he admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that being a dad is a little scary.

“Listen, I’m scared to death, it’s terrifying,” he said of navigating parenthood, adding, “You’re afraid of breaking them. They’re so little.”

The Suburbicon director and wife Amal Clooney welcomed their twins in June, and the father of two has been sharing their babies’ milestones, including changing diapers.

Clooney said with two babies the frequency of the task has become “like cleaning up your dog’s poop.”

However, dirty diapers have become messier these days after feeding them their first solid food.

“Then we introduced the children to solid food on Friday. How that goes in as a carrot and how that comes out the way it comes out is shocking,” Clooney confessed. “I don’t know what’s going from here to here. What happens?”

Also during his appearance, Clooney brought out Suburbicon star Matt Damon as part of a prank to debut the twins to the public.

As Damon walked on with a double stroller the audience cheered, but the little ones were actually at home with their mom.

Suburbicon opens in theaters on Oct. 27.

