Gal Gadot Impersonated Kendall Jenner on SNL and It’s Kind of Perfect

Gal Gadot shed her usual Amazonian princess getup for a Saturday Night Live hosting stint, and things got pretty darn hilarious. In a skit that debuted the new Fall lineup of shows on E!, the Wonder Woman actress mockingly impersonated both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and we have to admit, she was pretty spot on with her impressions. Gal dressed as Kendall and Gigi alongside Kate McKinnon as Bella Hadid to tease Kendall’s Model House, a show that follows the three models as they “complain around a huge bowl of fruit.” Later on in the sketch, Gal gets lost in her own mansion in another Jenner-centric show titled Kendall’s World. See both of Gal’s giggle-worthy Kendall parodies in the video above, and then be sure to relive her epic SNL makeout with Kate McKinnon right after.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Gal-Gadot-Kendall-Jenner-SNL-44120900

