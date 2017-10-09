First Look at All 13 of the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Products Before They Hit Sephora

Shopping the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection when it officially launches on Oct. 13 at Sephora is going to take some planning. The initial debut of Fenty Beauty sold out quickly, with Rihanna lovers leaving Sephora heartbroken and empty handed. We predict this second iteration, which is also the holiday offering, will be just as hot-selling so you need to be ready to hit “add to cart” fast.

Let us help you on your shopping journey by breaking down every damn thing you need to know about all 13 products from the finish to how glitter each colorful shade is (and trust us, there’s a lot of shimmer). Keep reading for the scoop, prices, and tips on how to wear the products. Plus, there’s a photo of Rihanna in the latest campaign, looking as gorgeous as ever.

