Fergie on Raising Son After Splitting with Josh Duhamel: ‘The Good Thing is We Don’t Lose Each Other as Parents’

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are united in parenting and still love each other.

The “You Already Know” singer opened up on The Talk about how she and her ex are tackling parenting following their split on Tuesday.

“I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation,” she said. “The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents.”

“Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple anymore,” Fergie continued.

Despite their separation, the singer says she holds no ill feelings toward the actor and that they are committed to co-parenting their 4-year-old son Axl Jack.

“I love Josh,” she said. “We’re making it work. We’re both working full time right now. We are just making it happen. We’ve got Axl and we’re just working parents.”

Fergie teared up about their relationship in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, saying she wanted to stay married to Duhamel “forever.”

“It wasn’t my plan,” she said of the separation. “I wanted to stay married forever.”

Of the son they share together, the singer said, “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Fergie and Duhamel were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

