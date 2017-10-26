Fashion Month’s 9 Most Wearable Trends

What’s next in fashion just walked the Fashion Week runways, so we’ve got a pretty good idea about what your closets will look like for Spring ’18. These are the defining looks that will shape the racks next season. From sweet, short suiting to bold, shimmering fabrics, we’re breaking down just the big takeaways and giving you nine key looks. Read on for the details. This, folks, is the future of fashion.

Modern Romance

Lavender Takeover

Day Glow

Take Flight

We Go High

Trench Dressing

Short Story

Checks Mix

On the Fringe

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Spring-2018-Fashion-Trends-44027333

Share

More Celebrity News: