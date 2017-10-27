Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Narrowly Avoid Each Other at a Star-Studded Wedding

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were both in attendance at talent manager Guy Oseary’s vow renewal ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this week, but the divorced couple reportedly managed to avoid each other throughout the event. On Monday, Ashton went shirtless for a day at the beach, and on Tuesday night, he and Demi were photographed leaving the soiree within five minutes of each other. The couple tied the knot in 2005 after two years of dating, and in November 2011, Demi announced that she was filing for divorce.

While Ashton was in Rio, his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he married in 2015, opened up about her “partner in crime” in a recent interview. When asked what Ashton does that annoys her, she said, “My husband does not annoy me. He really doesn’t,” adding, “It’s an honest answer and it’s the opposite of what people want to hear.”

