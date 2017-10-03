Elle Fanning Outshines Dakota In This Strapless Jumpsuit

Elle and Dakota Fanning were fashion goals as they headed to the Miu Miu show during Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday. Though initially being most recognized as Dakota’s little sister, Elle has quickly made a name for herself due to her unique sense of style, which led to her becoming the face of Miu Miu earlier this year.

