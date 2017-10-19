Ed Sheeran Cancels Shows After Injuring His Wrist and Elbow in Bike Accident

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x

Singer and erstwhile Game of Thrones star Ed Sheeran took to Instagram this week to confirm reports that he’d been injured whilst cycling in London recently. Reports suggest Ed was knocked down by a car, and the photo of his cast and sling show the injuries he sustained from the accident. “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident,” Ed (under)stated in the post.

Ed further explained his injuries in another Instagram post the following day, revealing he’s had to cancel a few of his upcoming shows. “A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future,” he (or someone from his team) wrote. “Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.” Here’s hoping he makes a quick recovery and doesn’t have to make too many changes to upcoming gigs.

