Dwyane Wade Calls Wife Gabrielle Union ‘One Strong Individual’ Following Revelation She Had ‘8 or 9 Miscarriages’

Dwyane Wade could not help but praise his wife after she opening up about her fertility struggle.

The NBA star, 35, wrote a tweet in support of his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, 44, who revealed that she had experienced “eight or nine miscarriages.”

“My wife is one strong individual!!!” Wade tweeted on Wednesday.

The Being Mary Jane star opened up about her struggles with infertility in her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine — excerpted exclusively in the new issue of PEOPLE.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union writes in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

But even after enduring three years of failed IVF cycles and being constantly bloated from the hormones, Union writes that she and Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

The couple married in August 2014, and she quickly got the hang of raising three boys: Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 16, and sons from a previous marriage Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10 (Wade’s third son Xavier, 3, conceived with another woman while Wade and Union were broken up, lives with his mother).

“I never wanted kids,” she tells PEOPLE. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’” she says. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”

