DWTS Wardrobe Malfunction! Watch the Moment That Almost Ruined Witney Carson & Frankie Muniz’s Sexy Dance

Frankie Muniz worked hard on his Argentine tango with his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Witney Carson — but the whole routine almost came to a screeching halt as a result of a wardrobe malfunction during Monday’s live show.

Halfway through their Disney Night dance — which was inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean — Carson’s dress got stuck in her heel and the pro was left helpless on one foot.

“I couldn’t believe it because it’s something like you can’t really help,” Carson, 23, told PEOPLE after the show. “My heel got stuck in my skirt and it would just not come out and so, literally was dragging me along. Thank goodness he knew the steps and could keep going.”

Muniz, 31, admitted he didn’t even realize what had happened to Carson.

“It was weird because all week I messed up in that spot every single time, so we got to it and I thought, Just do this last thing and we’re done! And then I felt her not be in the right spot and I thought, Did I mess up?” he said.

“I literally couldn’t step out of the skirt so I was spinning on one foot and luckily he kept going or I would have gone down for sure,” added Carson. “Thank goodness he’s a good partner.”

But even with the hiccup, Carson and Muniz received the second-highest score of the night: 29/30.

They survived the night’s elimination and will return next Monday (8 p.m. ET) for Movie Night on the ABC reality competition.

Via: http://people.com/tv/witney-carson-frankie-muniz-dwts-wardrobe-malfunction/

