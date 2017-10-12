Dream Can’t Stop Giggling While Playing with Pumpkins Ahead of Her First Halloween – See Mom Blac Chyna’s Videos

Dream Renée is getting ready to dress up for her first Halloween — and the adorable little pumpkin is celebrating with an adorable little pumpkin of her own.

On Wednesday, the 11-month-old’s mom Blac Chyna shared a series of too-cute videos to Snapchat that showed Dream holding a miniature pumpkin. Painted with cartoon eyes and a smiley face and adorned with a blue-and-black striped witch hat, the gourd was a perfect size for the littlest Kardashian.

The baby girl was all giggles as she sat on Chyna’s white marble kitchen islands, kicking her feet and laughing while wearing a stylish black sweatsuit patterned with illustrations of musical instruments.

“Go Dreamy, go Dreamy — good morning,” Chyna, 29, lovingly said to her daughter in one clip. “Kick kick kick kick kick!”

Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed Dream, their first child together, on Nov. 10. They feuded on social media much throughout their volatile relationship, appearing to have called it quits a few times only to always reunite.

But the tension reached its peak on July 5 when Kardashian, 30, repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna on social media — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

The move launched a custody war over Dream, with the ex-fiancés coming to an agreement to joint custody in September. “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, told PEOPLE.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar,” Bloom explained. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

A source told PEOPLE of Kardashian, “Rob is okay. Ultimately, he mostly cared about hashing out a custody agreement for Dream. He loves his baby girl and she is his focus.”

While there are still ongoing legal disputes between the duo, Chyna — who is also mother to son King Cairo, 5 this month, with rapper Tyga — insisted she’s committed to co-parenting her daughter with Kardashian in an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE in July.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” she said. “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Dream will soon have some new cousins joining the family.

Aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children (Kardashian with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Jenner with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott).

Aunt Kim Kardashian West is also expecting a baby girl — her third child with husband Kanye West — via surrogate. All are due early next year. (Reps for both Kardashian and Jenner have yet to confirm the news).

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West, who confirmed her baby news in a super tease for season 10 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is “excited” that her sisters are pregnant and hopes that the next generation of their family is as tight-knit as they are.

“If there will be any friction at all, it’s that everyone is in each other’s business,” the source said. “But that’s like any close family.”

