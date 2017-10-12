Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Shares Photo from ‘Paradise’ Honeymoon with New Husband Josiah Capaci

Tiffany Thornton and her new man are enjoying some fun in the sun.

The former Disney Channel star is currently on her honeymoon with her husband, youth pastor Josiah Capaci. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at their tropical getaway, sharing a photo of Capaci hanging out on their hotel room balcony.

“Coffee. Hubby. Bible App #paradise,” she captioned the shot.

Thornton, 31, also added the hashtag “#missingourlittledudesthough,” in reference to her two sons, Kenneth James, 5, and Bentley Cash, 3, whom she welcomed with her late husband Christopher Carney.

Capaci also shared a photo from the trip, documenting the hotel’s poolside area.

“I love having a small balcony to sit and look out at the beautiful environment God created,” he captioned the photo. “I love looking over and seeing my beautiful wife when I wake up. I love reading outside in this atmosphere. It’s so relaxing. I love talking to God out here because nothing can interrupt me. I love being in love. I love being loved. I love Love. God is Love. Let’s ‘God’ people today.”

Thornton, who rose to fame on Disney Channel original series Sonny with a Chance, wed Capaci on Saturday in a sweet ceremony that she described as the “best day of my life.” After facing criticism for deciding to remarry less than two years after the tragic death of her first husband, Carney, Thornton defended herself on Instagram.

“This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her new husband. “The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

Carney, who was a probation officer and former lead singer of the band The Prom Kinds, died in a car crash in Arkansas on Dec. 4, 2015. He was 35. Carney was in the vehicle with his friend, 37-year-old Ezekiel Blanton, when Blanton swerved and hit a tree, KTHV reported at the time. Blanton also died in the crash.

On Instagram, Thornton revealed that Carney’s parents showed their support for her and Capaci’s nuptials by sitting in the front row.

“I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God,” she said. “I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris’s amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah.”

“There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” she said, adding that Capaci “came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him.”

“It wasn’t my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy,” she said. “When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life.”

