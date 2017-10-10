Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Defends Herself For Remarrying Less Than Two Years After First Husband’s Death

Two days after tying the knot with new husband Josiah Capaci, Disney alumna Tiffany Thornton is defending her decision to remarry less than two years after her first husband’s death.

Thornton, who has two children by first husband Christopher Carney, shared a photo of herself and Capaci on their wedding day on Instagram Monday.

“This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love,” she wrote in the caption. “The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

The former Sonny with a Chance star, 31, continued, “But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn’t good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I’m going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It’s part of my testimony and it needs to be said.”

Thornton added that she “was a mess” during her wedding on Saturday, saying she had “so many emotions” that “flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God.”

“I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys,” she wrote. “I thought of Chris’s amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man.”

The actress explained that her love for her new husband in no way diminishes the love she felt for Carney despite people commenting otherwise.

“How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers,” she wrote, adding, “I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo.”

After her wedding ceremony, Thornton shared a touching photo with Capaci, writing, “Best day of my life 10/7/17.”

Carney died in a car accident in 2015. The news shocked many, including Evan Ross and Demi Lovato, with whom Thornton is good friends with.

