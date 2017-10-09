Did Selena Gomez Boost Coach’s Insta-Popularity?

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Selena Gomez, who’s the most followed person on Instagram with 128 million followers, extended her midas touch to luxury brand Coach, when they tapped the “Bad Liar” singer to be their newest celebrity spokesperson last year. According to an analysis by assessment management firm Piper Jaffray, the label has seen an increase of roughly fifty percent in followers since her appointment.

Gomez has used her social media platforms to promote the brand, as well as the limited edition handbag collection that she designed for them. Coach has also posted multiple photos and videos of Selena wearing and promoting their merchandise. Those posts, according to the Piper Jaffray analysis, receive 81% more engagement and likes from their followers than other posts do.

Gomez was reportedly paid $10 million dollars for the contract, and it seems their investment is paying off. On September 13th Coach and Gomez launched their fall collaboration collection, and that same day the brand’s stock rose by 2%.

The business management consulting brand, L2, also noted that every time the “Fetish” singer posted Coach-themed item on her social media accounts, the brand saw a substantial spike in engagement and followers. L2 discovered that the brand paid less than 25 cents per interaction each time Gomez mentioned Coach.

Via: http://people.com/chica/selena-gomez-boosts-coach-instagram-success/

