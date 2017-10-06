Coroner Confirms the Names of All 58 People Murdered in the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Thursday released the official list of the 58 people who were killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Two of the last people to be confirmed dead were Brett Schwanbeck, 61, and Austin Meyer, 24.

Schwanbeck was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with his fiancée Anna Orozco, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

According to his family, Schwanbeck was injured in the first round of gunfire. Several people helped Orozco carry him to an awaiting ambulance, and he was taken to Sunrise Medical Center where he “fought a great fight to recover from his injuries.”

Schwanbeck, who was from Arizona, succumb to his injuries on Tuesday.

“Brett was a great man that was funny, generous, kind, loving and so full of joy!” the GoFundMe page reads. “He would drive 500 miles to help you if you needed it. He loved his family dearly and cherished lake trips, family gatherings, hunting, camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids.”

Meyer, from Marina, California, was celebrating his 24th birthday with his girlfriend in Las Vegas when he was shot and killed.

“Austin was attending the festival with his girlfriend, Dana, as a surprise celebrating his 24th birthday and upcoming anniversary,” his sister, Veronica, told KSBW.

“ was a joy to be around,” Veronica added. “He always had a smile on his face, was and was always making people laugh. He was passionate about cars, loved sports, basketball in particular, and his favorite team the Boston Celtics.”

Meyer had moved to Reno, Nevada, to study at Truckee Meadows Community College, according to KSBW. He was working at a Costco in Sparks, Nevada, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a coworker.

He was hoping to earn a degree in Transportation Technologies.

To remember all those lost in Sunday’s tragedy and celebrate their lives, PEOPLE has complied a tribute to each victim here.

The confirmed list of those killed came out as one of the first to be confirmed dead, Officer Charleston Hatfield, was laid to rest.

The 34-year-old, veteran officer was off-duty when he was killed.

On Thursday, thousands gathered to remember the father-of-two who was killed as he tried to save others.

His fellow Las Vegas PD officers hugged his weeping wife Veronica and his children — son Ayzayah, 15, and daughter Savannah, 9 – before conducting a candlelit vigil.

Hatfield’s funeral is the first of the 58 victims of Sunday’s massacre.

How to Help Those Lost and Injured

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.

