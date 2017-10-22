Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog Gary Wishes Her a Happy Birthday: ‘I Sure Do Miss You’

Two weeks after watching his mom in The Last Jedi trailer, Gary Fisher returned to Instagram on Saturday with a sweet message for the late Carrie Fisher.

“Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans #happybirthdaymom,” the pup “posted” next to a snuggly shot of the pair. The shot had 14,000 likes and counting, with endless comments about the actress and her pooch.

Fisher’s 25-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd, shared her own throwback photo earlier in the day, captioning it simply, “Happy Birthday Mom.”

The late actress’ longtime companion was adopted from Lourd as a service pet to help Fisher handle her bipolar disorder.

Fisher, who was open about her diagnosis and mental health, said the French bulldog provided vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

While Fisher had a long, established career in Hollywood, Gary (and his signature protruding tongue) became something of a celebrity himself during the actress’ press tours for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and her recent book, The Princess Diarist.

The brindle-colored canine was a frequent red-carpet guest of Fisher’s, too, and became a hit on social media (his Instagram account boasts more than 156,000 followers).

The dog was by Fisher’s side when she went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. He remained with the actress at the hospital, where she died four days later at the age of 60.

These days, the French bulldog is reported to be living with the late actress’ assistant, Corby McCoin. McCoin is said to have a strong connection with the pooch, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

