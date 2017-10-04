Brooke Shields Reveals the Cringeworthy Pickup Line President Trump Used to Try to Score Himself a Date

Brooke Shields once rejected President Donald Trump after he used a cringe-worthy pickup line on her.

The actress, 52, recounted denying Trump a date nearly two decades ago during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday.

“I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce,” Shields told Cohen.

“And he said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it,” Shields said, adding that it was after Trump legally separated from second wife, Marla Maples.

After splitting in 1996, Maples and Trump’s divorce was finalized in 1999.

“I have a boyfriend, he’s not going to be happy about it,” Shields recalled telling Trump about why she couldn’t go out with him.

Shields isn’t the first celebrity to turn down Trump (romantically).

Actresses Candice Bergen and Emma Thompson have spoken out about their encounters with the real estate mogul.

Last October, Salma Hayek claimed she said no to Donald Trump, and as a result he planted a tabloid story about her supposedly calling her “too short.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/brooke-shields-on-president-trump-pickup-line/

