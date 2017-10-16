Blake Lively Calls for Action: ‘Standing in Solidarity’ With Weinstein Accusers ‘Isn’t Enough’

Blake Lively is speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and urging people to take action against sexual harassment.

During a visit to Good Morning America on Monday, Lively said it wasn’t enough for people to just say they stand “in solidarity” with the women who have made allegations against the Hollywood producer — they have to show their support by taking action against sexual misconduct.

“It’s more than just, ‘Oh, we’re talking about it and we’re supporting it,’ it’s action,” Lively, 30, explained. “Everybody says that they stand in solidarity, but you have to show that you stand in solidarity.”

She added, “I think it’s important we acknowledge this isn’t just Hollywood. This is so much more global. And it’s not just, ‘Oh, guess what, this is what’s happening to women suddenly.’ This has been happening since the beginning of time, but now people are finally talking about it and I think that’s what’s important.”

Although Lively acknowledged that she had never had any negative interactions with Weinstein, she noted, “That goes to show you don’t always see what goes on behind closed doors. So I think that when people come forward, your bosses have to acknowledge it.”

“There’s been moments when I’ve come forward, other people have come forward with things that just feel a little and you’re not sure, but when your bosses tell you that this is not priority to them, then you think, ‘Okay, well this must not be that big of a deal. What I’m complaining about isn’t really that big of a deal.’ And it is,” she continued.

Last week, Lively opened up about her own experiences with sexual harassment, revealing a “terrifying” incident allegedly at the hands of a makeup artist.

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” she told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me,” she continued, “I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

Lively said she told producers about the issue but that nothing happened after she spoke out. Instead, the mother of two claims she was approached about a different incident, this time about her dog defecating behind a toilet in her dressing room. The actress said producers told her, “This is very serious and we can’t have this happen again.”

She took her sexual harassment complaints to a lawyer, which lead to an investigation that caused the makeup artist to be removed from the project, she told the L.A. Times.

Despite his removal, Lively said it doesn’t prevent him from working in the industry. “Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” Lively said.

The actress had previously spoken out against Weinstein to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “It’s important that women are furious right now. It’s important that there is an uprising. It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘That is unacceptable.’ ”

Weinstein’s scandal began when eight women, including Ashley Judd, spoke out against him in a bombshell New York Times report published Oct. 5., where they accused the mogul of sexual misconduct. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later claimed that the producer had raped her.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

In response to the lengthy allegations, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein spoke to cameras last week while leaving his daughter’s Los Angeles house, saying he was “not doing okay” and hoping for a “second chance” amid the allegations.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 65-year-old had flown out of Los Angeles to a luxury resort.

