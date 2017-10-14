Beyoncé Sizzles as She Celebrates Her Curves in a Surprisingly Affordable Look for Date Night with JAY-Z

In her latest set of photo shoot stills, Beyoncé brings her enviable curves into sharp focus for what could possibly be a two-piece version of a “Freakum Dress.”

On Friday, the songstress, 36, shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram of a date night look, which was one of her most affordable ensembles yet.

The Bey Hive may recognize this specific outfit from back in September when the star and her husband JAY-Z were spotted leaving the Fort Gansevoort gallery in New York City.

The mother of three gave a 180-degree look at her black and nude mesh Leonela skirt from House of CB.

The knee-length garment – which costs just $105 – hugged her physique and the ruching and sheer illusion amplified her style to Sasha Fierce.

The 22-time Grammy winner paired the skirt with a $56 baby pink bodysuit by Mistress Rocks, which is House of CB’s second brand. With just the top and skirt alone, Beyoncé’s ensemble has a price tag total of $161!

But that’s just a small price until you count her accessories. The affordable top and skirt combo was rounded out with nude velvet Gianvito Rossi heels, which cost $675, Gucci sunglasses and Louis Vuitton City Cruiser bag that retails for over $3600.

Beyoncé is a big fan of House of CB as she’s recently worn the London-based brand’s $165 emerald dress to Rihanna‘s black-tie Diamond Ball in September, the event that marked her return to the spotlight after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi.

And in August, Beyoncé wore House of CB’s $179 ruched off-the-shoulder wine and nude colored mini dress.

