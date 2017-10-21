Bethany Hamilton’s 2-Year-Old Son Adorably Touches Her Baby Bump as She Marks the Halfway Point of Her Pregnancy

Bethany Hamilton is halfway through her second pregnancy!

The professional surfer, 27, updated fans and followers with a 20-week baby bump photo featuring her 2-year-old son Tobias.

“20 weeks along and feeling excited everyday! For those who don’t know 20 weeks is about halfway along in pregnancy,” Hamilton captioned a picture of her and Tobias on Instagram and Twitter. In the snap, she and the toddler cradle her growing bump while enjoying the beach in their native Hawaii.

“At home I can really focus on being healthy as my pregnancy progresses! Each day is a day to be thankful & look forward,” the mother-to-be shared on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks, who married in August 2013, announced they were expecting their second child on social media.

The star, whose life was chronicled in the film Soul Surfer, isn’t going through her pregnancy alone. In addition to her family, Hamilton is also enjoying her second trimester with best friend Alana Blanchard, who also had a significant role in the 2011 movie.

“So excited for you @bethanyhamilton I can’t believe we are pregnant together! You are my mom inspo and I can’t wait for our babies to meet. Love you,” Blanchard, who is expecting a boy, shared on Instagram Thursday, along with a throwback photo of them.

