Bella Hadid Wore Her Distressed Denim With the Ultimate Power Woman Shoe

Bella Hadid already owns a pair of Nike x Off-White sneakers that have been personalized with her last name. (Off-White designer Virgil Abloh actually signed them for her himself.) But the supermodel also just stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in some shoppable shoes from the fashion house that come with a hidden message.

Her heels, which look like your typical leather power woman pump at first glance, actually say “For Walking” on the sides in a small block font. You can purchase the tall boot or bootie version of Off-White’s specialty footwear, which Bella styled flawlessly with cobalt denim Marques’Almeida separates, a crossbody bag, and dark sunglasses. Read on for a closer look at the slogan, then shop similar logo or phrase-etched stilettos with a unique twist.

