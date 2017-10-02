Baby Speidi Has Arrived! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Son Gunnar Stone

Welcome to the world, baby Speidi!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son, named Gunnar Stone, they confirmed on Twitter.

The couple has yet to share more details about the birth although new dad Pratt did thank Crystalarium, a crystal store in West Hollywood, for “dropping off $27,000 in crystals at the birth.”

The Hills alums, who wed in November 2008, were recently thrown a baby shower, celebrating their little one with guests including Montag’s sister Holly and mother Darlene as well as former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and former Hills star Jen Bunney.

Shout out @crystalarium1 for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

GUNNER STONE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag, 31, and Pratt were expecting their first child. It was later revealed that the couple would welcome a son.

But when the new parents paid a visit to the doctor on Sept. 14 — a day before Montag’s birthday! — they learned (among other things) that the mom-to-be was already 1 centimeter dilated.

“Looks like my baby might be a little early,” she said on Instagram Stories.

Montag stepped on the scale at the doctor’s office, too, where she learned she’s gained 36 lbs. during her pregnancy — weighing in at 145.8 lbs.

Weight gain and love from friends and family are just a couple of the many things about pregnancy Montag and Pratt, 34, have shared since going public with the news that they were expecting their first child.

“They’re beyond thrilled!” an insider close to the couple said at the time. “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/heidi-montag-spencer-pratt-welcome-first-child-son/

