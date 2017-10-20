Amber Tamblyn Reaches Out to Actress at the Center of Husband David Cross’ Racist Allegation: ‘I Believe Her’

Amber Tamblyn has spoken to Charlyne Yi, the woman who accused husband David Cross of alleged racist comments.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 34, previously defended her spouse of over five years on Twitter, but hours later she took to social media again, revealing that she reached out to Yi.

“I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good,” tweeted Tamblyn, who shares 20-month-old daughter Marlow Alice with Cross. “I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Tamblyn continued to discuss her conversation with Yi. Responding to a Twitter user, the actress wrote: “I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you?”

Concluding, “I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it.”

RELATED STORY: Amber Tamblyn Defends Husband David Cross Amid Allegation of Racism: ‘He Said He Was Sorry’

I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you? https://t.co/aQU5dGqKuY — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

RELATED STORY: Amber Tamblyn Reveals David Cross Drank Her Bourbon-Infused Breast Milk

The issue arose Monday, when Yi, 31, tweeted about the first time she met Cross, 53, when she was just starting her career as a comedian. “I think about the first time I met David Cross 10 years ago and he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor),” Yi said. “Dumbfounded, I stared at him speechless and he said to me, ‘What’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong.’ Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a Southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ ”

One day later, Cross issued a lengthy response on Twitter, saying Yi’s accusations took him by surprise and were “deeply upsetting.”

“I would never intentionally hurt someone like that,” he said. “I do not remember doing this when I met her. I do remember meeting her though. She was the then girlfriend of a good friend of mine and we were about to start working on a movie together. I am NOT accusing Charlene of lying and I’m truly sorry if I hurt her, it was never my intention to do that.”

Cross followed up with two additional tweets Wednesday, putting forth his own theory for what happened that night, which is that he was likely doing a bit as his Southern “redneck character.”

“I have NEVER said ‘ching chong, ching chong’ unless I was doing some a—hole redneck racist character,” he said.

Then on Thursday, a Twitter user retweeted the story about Cross and called out Tamblyn, to which she replied: “He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/amber-tamblyn-charlyne-yi-david-cross-racist-joke/

Share

More Celebrity News: