Amal Clooney’s Vintage Versace Dress Shimmers From All Angles
Amal Clooney’s vintage collection could make anyone jealous. The human rights activist and lawyer was seen wearing another stunning piece while attending the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Amal wore a gold vintage dress from Versace’s Fall 1994 collection.
Amal finished her look off with a pair of gold heels, statement earrings, and a matching clutch. Her metallic number reminded us of the sexy gold dresses that Cindy Crawford and crew wore during the much-buzzed-about reunion at Versace’s Spring ’18 show. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and buy similar versions of her gold dress ahead.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Amal-Clooney-Wearing-Gold-Vintage-Versace-Dress-44116582