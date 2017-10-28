Already Finished Binging Stranger Things? Don’t Worry — Season 3 Is Coming!

Season two of Stranger Things finally dropped on Netflix just in time for Halloween. While you’ll probably binge it all over the weekend, there will still be a light at the end of the Hawkins tunnel, because the show will definitely return for a third season! Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the good news to Vulture back in August and also revealed that the sci-fi series will possibly get a fourth and final season to end the series on, with Ross explaining, “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out.”

As far as where the series’s story will go in the third and fourth seasons, Matt acknowledged that having the show’s preteen heroes go through something traumatic every year isn’t going to last forever. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” he said, before Ross added, “They’re going to have to get the f*ck out of this town! It’s ridiculous!” In the meantime, we’ll be on our couch catching up with Eleven and the gang.

