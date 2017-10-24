Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Enjoy Honeymoon in Italy After Private Wedding

That’s amore!

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon, a week after they got married in an ultra-private wedding ceremony in Ibiza.

The newlyweds were spotted at Osteria del Cappello restaurant in Bologna on Sunday as seen in a fan’s selfie that was shared on Twitter. In the photo, taken by Fassbender, the group smiles for the camera as Vikander, 29, shows off her wedding band.

A second photo showed the 40-year-old actor posing with the restaurant staff.

RELATED GALLERY: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander: Inside the Newly Married Couple’s Romance

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Vikander and Fassbender tied the knot at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the couple was spotted soaking up the sun together on the Spanish island.

Vikander and Fassbender made their public debut as a couple at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

The high-profile pair has kept their three-year relationship largely under wraps, which began in late 2014 after they met and fell in love while filming The Light Between Oceans. While promoting the movie, they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the importance of keeping their relationship private.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

Via: http://people.com/movies/alicia-vikander-michael-fassbender-honeymoon-in-italy/

Share

More Celebrity News: