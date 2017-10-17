Alex Rodriguez Calls J. Lo a ‘Great Mother and Great Friend’ as He Discusses Their Relationship and Family Dynamic

Alex Rodriguez is in, what he calls, the “second act” of his life with more focus on his loved ones, including girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

“Jennifer is an amazing person. She’s the hardest working … She’s got like 10 jobs,” the retired Yankees star, 42, told Nightline‘s Sara Haines during an interview that aired on ABC Tuesday evening.

“Look, she loves sports. She’s an athlete herself,” Rodriguez continued. “She’s a great mother, great daughter, great friend. She’s just someone that … she’s fun to be around.”

Aside from analyzing plays on Fox Sports and guest appearing on Shark Tank, the star said his No. 1 job is to be a father to daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, his two children with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. After a contentious divorce battle, that ended in 2008, the pair is on amicable terms.

“From the beginning, we always put the kids first so that they will grow and have emotional wellness and not feel a lot of the tugging that you feel sometimes happens in families that are divorced,” Scurtis said in Nightline interview, during which the exes watched video of Lopez’s All I Have residency in Vegas.

“This one doesn’t stop,” Scurtis told Rodriguez of Lopez performing.

“He can’t dance or sing for his life but it’s funny when he does,” oldest daughter Natasha said about her famous father. “He does a lot of funny things but mostly embarrassing,” added youngest child Ella.

Rodriguez’s girls and Lopez’s kids — her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony — get along with each other. In fact, in September, A. Rod. said there’s no better role model for his daughters than J. Lo.

The couple, who recently organized the Puerto Rico benefit concert, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, is in a strong place in their relationship.

“I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever,” she said to HOLA! USA for its October/November issue. “And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We compliment each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/alex-rodriguez-calls-jlo-a-great-mother-great-friend-as-his-ex-wife-says-they-always-put-the-kids-first/

