Adam Sandler is not only a funny man, he is also a very doting dad. The actor was seen spending time with one of his daughters, Sunny, and the two made a Starbucks run to get beverages and snacks.

The post Adam Sandler Takes Daughter Sunny Out & Her Outfit Will Put A Smile On Everyone’s Face! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/adam-sandler-family-time-daughter-sunny-outing/

Share

More Celebrity News: