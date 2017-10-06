6 Very Important Pictures From Stranger Things Season 2

Season two of Stranger Things isn’t hitting Netflix until October, but we already have a handful of pictures. The first trailer premiered during the Super Bowl (talk about making a splash), but the new photos provide even more looks at the cast. Hopper and his flashlight are back, Grace is as paranoid-looking as ever, and Jonathan and Natalie may or may not be running from a monster. Take a look!

