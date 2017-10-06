6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is

We love seeing Angelina Jolie with her family, but there’s just something extra special about seeing her with her daughters that really melts our hearts. In addition to her sons, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and Knox, 9, Angelina is also the proud mother to daughters Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, all of whom she shares with Brad Pitt. Most recently, the actress brought Zahara and Shiloh along to the LA premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, and we can’t get over how grown up they are now. In honor of the brood’s close bond, take a look at some of Angelina’s sweetest moments with her girls.

