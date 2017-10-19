56 Easy Fashion-Girl Costumes to Wear on Halloween

Some of us prep for Halloween months in advance. Others (like us) wait until the final week before going into “what should I be?!” panic mode. You can derive plenty of inspiration from your favorite bloggers, TV shows, and models, but the costume ideas aren’t always the easiest pull off. This year, we’re looking for ensembles that require minimal effort (like putting on cat ears, except, you know, cooler) but still make a fashion statement. Before you freak out about not having anything to wear, scroll through for easy outfit ideas ahead. You won’t be disappointed.

25249725

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Easy-Fashion-Girl-Halloween-Costumes-43915592

Share

More Celebrity News: