40 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids

The royal family loves spending time with children, but of them all, Prince Harry has become known for creating an instant rapport with the youngsters he meets. From babies to young teens, he has his mother’s knack of instinctively knowing what is needed, whether that’s a cuddle, a bit of rough and tumble, or some gentle teasing. Prince Harry’s sense of fun may have gotten him in trouble in the past, but it is also the key to his special relationship with kids. We’re taking a look at some of the many times he has been utterly adorable with the children he encounters.

42164118

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Photos-Prince-Harry-Kids-41470553

Share

More Celebrity News: