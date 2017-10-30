30 Disney Castle Tattoos, So Everywhere You Go Is the Happiest Place on Earth

There are few feelings sadder than the one you experience when you walk through the gates of Disneyland or Walt Disney World . . . to head home. Bidding adieu to the magical world of Disney is the last thing anyone wants to do, especially when returning to the realities of day-to-day life. But some savvy Disney fans have found a solution to bringing the happiest place on earth everywhere with them: with Disney castle tattoos.

37661808

These creations stand out from other castle tattoos, incorporating special nods to the Disney universe through quotes, pastel colors, or tiny details. So if you’re considering a lifetime commitment to your favorite place, check out these gorgeous Disney castle tattoos for inspiration!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Disney-Castle-Tattoos-44098851

Share

More Celebrity News: