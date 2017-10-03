3 Real Estate Agents Share the Secrets to Making a House Smell Great

If your house is on the market, one thing can turn potential buyers away: the smell. Whether it’s your feline friend, old carpet, or affinity for cooking fish, you may not even realize the less than desirable odors wafting through your home. So what can be done? For advice, we asked the smelly house experts: real estate agents. Their insider tips will get your home smelling fresh and clean, even if you’re not selling it.

44173347

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/How-Real-Estate-Agents-Make-Houses-Smell-Good-44163900

Share

More Celebrity News: