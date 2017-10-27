27 Ear Tattoo Ideas That Are Whispering For Your Attention

We can see the allure of getting an ear tattoo. They are easy to conceal but still powerful enough to make a statement about your personality. They are out of sight (unless you look in the mirror) but not forgotten. After all, an ear tattoo is the best and most permanent accessory you can have on your body. Whether you’re deciding on your first tattoo or third, once you see the dainty designs ahead, you’ll find yourself running to the nearest tattoo parlor.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Ear-Tattoo-Ideas-40919289

