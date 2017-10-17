17 Photos From the Han Solo Movie Set That Will Send Your Excitement Into Hyperdrive

Filming for the upcoming, untitled Star Wars spinoff about the smuggling, heroic scoundrel known as Han Solo is well underway. In fact, stars Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover have already wrapped production. How do we know that about this extremely top secret film? Well, director Ron Howard has basically turned his Instagram into a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes shots ever since coming on board the movie to replace Chris Miller and Phil Lord in June. Sadly, any photos of Alden Ehrenreich, who’s playing Han, have yet to make an appearance, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

