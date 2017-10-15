15 Halloween Costumes to Make From a Cardboard Box

Thinking of your child’s next Halloween costume with him is fun and exciting, and along with awesome handmade costume options and go-to choices from big-box stores, you can also get crafty and make your own from something you probably have hanging out in the garage: a cardboard box!

These box costumes definitely stand out from the rest and are easier to put together than you think. Along with being really special, these costumes are eco-friendly and a great way to repurpose materials you already have hanging around the house into something way cooler for Halloween.

Read through for 15 cardboard-box costume inspirations.

42435259

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/DIY-Cardboard-Box-Halloween-Costumes-25058732

Share

More Celebrity News: