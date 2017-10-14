14 Easy Ways to Style Your White Boots This Fall

White boots have surprisingly become one of the biggest Summer trends with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez wearing them on the regular. We already predicted the shoe would be popular for Fall ’17, and fashion girls all over can’t get enough of this unsung wardrobe hero. Just like your classic black ankle boots, these stark white counterparts are proving to be just as versatile. Whether you’re styling them with a chunky sweater or a chic denim dress, here are 14 easy ways to wear your white boots this Fall.

