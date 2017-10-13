13 Reason Why actor Uriah Shelton has been hit with a restraining order! A woman who claims to be an ex friend with benefits of the former Girl Meets World star alleges that Uriah kicked her in the stomach after she blocked him from getting into his truck. Click through for more details on the case!

The post ‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Hit With Restraining Order After Ex Claims He Kicked Her In The Stomach appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/13-reason-why-actor-uriah-shelton-restraining-order/

Share

More Celebrity News: