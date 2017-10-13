13 DIY Costumes You Can Re-Create in Minutes, Courtesy of Dulce Candy

If you’re feeling stuck trying to pick the perfect Halloween costume, you needn’t look any further than Dulce Candy’s YouTube channel. The Mexican-American beauty vlogger is an expert at crafting eccentric — often scary! — Halloween looks anyone can re-create. From a truly realistic take on La Llorona to a cute and sexy ladybug, Dulce has something for everyone to try on Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to pick your favorite, then get even more inspiration from your favorite celebrity couples.

41954226

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Dulce-Candy-Halloween-Tutorials-42320076

Share

More Celebrity News: