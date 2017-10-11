11 Ways Halloween Is Completely Different Now From What It Was in the 1980s

Back in the days of the character costumes complete with matching plastic masks that you could barely see or breathe in — better known as the 1980s — Halloween was a pretty different experience for kids. When you take away the social media pressure for perfection and the never-ending snapshots as proof of how spooktacular you made every detail, this beloved Fall holiday has also evolved in many other ways into the celebration that kids know today. From spending way more money on unique store-bought looks than any other generation could even comprehend to dedicating months planning the perfect pumpkin-inspired food and décor, these are the 11 major ways that things have definitely changed.

